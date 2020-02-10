Oakland Raiders Get Khalil Mack
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Some people preferred Khalil Mack of Buffalo to Jadeveon Clowney, but while Clowney went first overall, Mack was still around at #5 when the Raiders selected. He could be huge, though when it comes to Oakland, caution is always called for.
Related: Jadeveon Clowney Drafted 1st to the Houston Texans
Related: The St. Louis Rams Select Greg Robinson with the 2nd Overall Pick
Related: Blake Bortles Drafted by Jacksonville 3rd in a Stunner
Related: Buffalo Bills Trade With the Cleveland Browns, Select Sammy Watkins, Give Up Next Year’s First Round Pick