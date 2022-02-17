Historic Oakland Hill County Club Clubhouse on Fire One Year After $12 Million Renovation
By Stephen Douglas
Oakland Hills Country Club's clubhouse caught on fire Thursday. Police have not indicated the cause. Located in Bloomfield Township, Michigan, the course has hosted six US Opens going all the way back to 1924. The club was founded in 1916 and the building on fire is 100 years-old. Videos and images of the fire are devastating.
Oakland Hills recently reopened in 2021 following a $12 million renovation with hopes that they would be able to land another golf major.
Oakland Hills has also hosted three PGA Championships and a Ryder Cup. It most recently hosted the 2016 US Amateur Championship.