Russell Wilson Really Wants the Oakland A's to Move to Portland
Russell Wilson is enjoying his offseason, which includes attending baseball games. Along with everything else he's doing, he's also weighing in on the complicated future of the Oakland Athletics. Count Wilson among those endorsing the A's and their potential move to Portland.
Oh yeah, I'm sure that's just what all those Bay Area fans wanted to hear from a guy they've watched beat their football teams for years. It also has to be a bit odd for Seattle Mariners fans to hear that. Here's the Seattle Seahawks' quarterback endorsing a rival who would be moving closer under this proposal.
All-in-all this is a weird tweet from Wilson. He wants a team ripped from its long-time Oakland home to move closer to Seattle, whose team he should be supporting.
Who knows, maybe he's looking to shore up support in the region with eyes on a dystopian future when states don't exist and he can be governor of the Pacific Northwest district or something. That seems like something Russell Wilson would do.
No, in reality Wilson and wife Ciara are investors in a Portland project designed to bring a MLB team to the city. So this is just plain old greed, not a long-term plan for when the world falls apart.