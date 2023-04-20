Roundup: Oakland A's Locked In With Las Vegas; Jamal Murray Drops 40; Mike Brown Wins Coach of the Year
Supreme Court extends stay on Texas abortion pill ruling ... House group releases bipartisan debt ceiling plan ... Kevin McCarthy released the GOP plan ... Did you get the latest Donald Trump trading cards ... Alabama police arrest two in connection to birthday party shooting ...We are still getting articles on Anthony Bass' airplane tweet ... Important fart facts ... Stocks were largely flat on Wednesday ... A "Twilight" TV series is in the works ... "The White Lotus" is bringing a popular character back for Season 3 ... Examining the quarterback conundrum in San Francisco ... Mike Brown named NBA Coach of the Year ... Jamal Murray was fantastic Wednesday night ... The Oakland A's are almost certainly headed to Las Vegas ...
Grizzlies show blueprint to winning without Ja Morant [Sports Illustrated]
Latest 2023 NFL mock draft [CBS Sports]
MLB is stuck in a very sticky situation [Yahoo Sports]
A review of the Season 3 finale of The Mandalorian [The Ringer]
Fertility's future [The New Yorker]
Max Scherzer tried to explain why his hands were so sticky [The Big Lead]
Erling Haaland is unfair.
Tiger Woods had foot surgery.
Highlights from USMNT's 1-1 draw against Mexico.
Doobie Brothers -- 'Listen to the Music"