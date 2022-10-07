Nyheim Hines Latest Player to Suffer Visible Effects of Concussion During Primetime NFL Game
The Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts met on Thursday Night Football to start Week 5 of the NFL season. With Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit on the call for Amazon Prime what will undoubtedly turn out to be a large audience tuned in to see Colts running back Hyheim Hines become the latest player to get hit and suffer some very visible signs of a concussion.
Hines took what looked like a glancing blow to the head from Nik Bonitto. His head may have also hit the ground. Whatever caused it, Hines lost control of his body as he tried to stand up. Teammates and trainers held him up and / or restrained him.
Last week it was the Tua Tagovailoa concussion that introduced Amerca to "the fencing position." Then on Sunday Night Football earlier this week Cameron Brate returned to the Bucs - Chiefs game before he was eventually held out because of the concussion protocol.