Roundup: NYC to Roll Back Vaccine Mandate; Eiza Gonzalez Goes Blonde; Tyreek Hill Traded to Dolphins
NYC vaccine mandate to be rolled back this week ... Jomboy Media signs programming deal with YES Network ... Miley Cyrus' plane struck by lightning, forced to make emergency landing ... Moderna wants the FDA to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine for kids under six ... TV is the "good screen" now ... Five storylines to watch in the Sweet 16 ... It turns out manatees will eat literally anything ... Russia will still bid to host 2028 Euro Cup ... Mike Tyson played it extremely cool after getting a gun pulled on him at a comedy club ... Kevin Sullivan, J.J. Dillon appear in Steve Harvey's courtroom ... Malcolm Butler returns to the Patriots ... Paul Manafort removed from airplane due to revoked passport ... Nuggets sign Michael Malone to multi-year extension ... Stephen Wilhite, creator of the GIF, dies at 74 ... Ukraine's military pushes Russian forces back ... Eiza Gonzalez is a blonde now ... Tyreek Hill traded to the Dolphins ...
