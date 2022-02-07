NYC Mayor Eric Adams Compared Cheese to Heroin
By Stephen Douglas
New York City mayor Eric Adams held a press conference on Monday to promote plant-based diets. This included Adams preparing food in a kitchen while he addressed the media. At one point he compared food to drugs, going so far as to say that you couldn't tell the difference between someone who was hooked on heroin and someone who was "hooked on cheese."
Adams also spent part of the morning responding to reports that he is not 100 percent vegan. Facing accusations that he eats fish, he said anyone questioning him was, "the food police."
Just a typical day in New York City politics.