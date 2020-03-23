VIDEO: Nursing Home 'Hungry Hungry Hippos' is the Viral Video We Need Right Now
By Stephen Douglas | Mar 23 2020
Every American is stuck dealing with the Coronavirus crisis, but nursing homes are easily one of the hardest-hit industries. Not only are health care workers caring for the most at-risk group in a closed setting, but the residents have all been cut off from their families as the homes are quarantined to prevent the spread of the virus.
That's why these are the types of heroes we need right now. Whoever thought up having people in this nursing home play human Hungry Hungry Hippos deserves a prize. Not only is it good, safe fun, but it technically counts as a sport. Set up a few more cameras and a score bug and this could make its way to The Ocho by April.