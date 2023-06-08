Michael Malone Less Than Impressed With Miami Heat's Press Room
By Kyle Koster
Life is pretty good for Denver Nuggets coach Mike Malone. His team took a 2-1 series lead in the NBA Finals by running all over the Miami Heat last night as Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray made triple-double history. He's playing a team seemingly touched by godly dust but also sending Kevin Love and Max Strus out there in the starting lineup. In a few short days he could be an NBA champion.
But that doesn't mean everything is peachy and his existence is not without struggles. He's famously subject to narratives that annoy him on television. And last night he was forced to hear some noise from exiting fans as he broke the game down for media. This is a guy who hears everything and isn't afraid to levy complaints, so he let everyone know that he was nonplussed with the set up.
"What a bad press room, by the way," he remarked.
Malone's quip did not draw a strong reaction from the assembled reporters. Tough crowd.
At this point we're half-rooting for Denver to win just so we can hear his thoughts on the flatness of the victory champagne or how the parade route is inefficient.
NBA coaches: they're just like us. Annoyed by dumb stuff almost constantly.