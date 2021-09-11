Roundup: Novak Djokovic Reaches U.S. Open Final; Kate Beckinsale Rushed to Hospital; Trevor Bauer Done For Season
Two Florida middle schoolers plotted a mass shooting ... CDC study shows vaccines still offer powerful COVID protection ... GOP governors plan to sue over Joe Biden's vaccine mandate ... Biden paid tribute to victims of 9/11 ... The Dow dropped more than 270 points on Friday ... Trevor Bauer's administrative leave extended for rest of season ... Judge orders Apple to ease restrictions on app developers ... Ford to close plants in India ... Justice Breyer rips Supreme Court decision on Texas abortion law ... Kate Beckinsale rushed to hospital in Las Vegas ... A review of "The Last Duel" ... "No Time to Die" will be released in China ... La'el Collins suspended five games for substance abuse violation ... Lakers traded Marc Gasol to Memphis ... Big 12 adds BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF ... Daniil Medvedev reaches U.S. Open final ... Aaron Boone's reaction to latest Yankees loss could get him fired ... Novak Djokovic reaches U.S. Open final ...
Who will be the top NFL quarterbacks by the end of 2021? [Sports Illustrated]
NFL practice squad power rankings [CBS Sports]
We're asking the impossible of vaccines [The Atlantic]
Honoring Flight 93 [The New Yorker]
Urban Meyer's NFL experiment is already showing flaws [The Ringer]
Cam Newton only told the truth [The Big Lead]
Elton John says Metallica's "Nothing Else Matters" is one of the best songs ever written:
Conan O'Brien got a crash course in TikTok:
Steve-O and Wee-Man played "Truth or Dab":
In honor of my two-week trip to Italy starting today, I've got a special song for everyone...
The Ramones -- "Blitzkrieg Bop"