VIDEO: NBC's Notre Dame SkyCam Continues to Amaze By Kyle Koster | Sep 28 2019 Quinn Harris/Getty Images

NBC continues to use a SkyCam for Notre Dame football broadcasts. It is not, as you've deduced by now, universally beloved. On one hand, a large segment of people are going to bristle at any type of change, and go kicking and screaming into any type of advancement.

As a counterpoint:

OH MY GOD @NDonNBC YOU CAN’T EVEN SEE WHO HE’S THROWING TO HERE pic.twitter.com/3P66etwJYH — Boba Bettis (@CBusIrish) September 28, 2019

Who wants this? No one wants this. Imagine how many Irish fans flipped out thinking this pass was on a path to nowhere -- or worse -- to a Virginia defender.

Viewers should go ahead and get used to it. They certainly don't have to like it, though. And probably shouldn't.