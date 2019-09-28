The Big LeadThe Big Lead
VIDEO: NBC's Notre Dame SkyCam Continues to Amaze

By Kyle Koster | Sep 28 2019

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 14: Jalen Elliott #21, Khalid Kareem, and Daelin Hayes #9 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish pose to celebrate the victory against the New Mexico Lobos at Notre Dame Stadium on September 14, 2019 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
Quinn Harris/Getty Images

NBC continues to use a SkyCam for Notre Dame football broadcasts. It is not, as you've deduced by now, universally beloved. On one hand, a large segment of people are going to bristle at any type of change, and go kicking and screaming into any type of advancement.

As a counterpoint:

Who wants this? No one wants this. Imagine how many Irish fans flipped out thinking this pass was on a path to nowhere -- or worse -- to a Virginia defender.

Viewers should go ahead and get used to it. They certainly don't have to like it, though. And probably shouldn't.