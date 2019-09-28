VIDEO: NBC's Notre Dame SkyCam Continues to Amaze
By Kyle Koster | Sep 28 2019
NBC continues to use a SkyCam for Notre Dame football broadcasts. It is not, as you've deduced by now, universally beloved. On one hand, a large segment of people are going to bristle at any type of change, and go kicking and screaming into any type of advancement.
As a counterpoint:
Who wants this? No one wants this. Imagine how many Irish fans flipped out thinking this pass was on a path to nowhere -- or worse -- to a Virginia defender.
Viewers should go ahead and get used to it. They certainly don't have to like it, though. And probably shouldn't.