Notre Dame Coach Brian Kelly Guarantees There Will be a Football Season
By Stephen Douglas | Jul 15 2020
University of Notre Dame head football coach Brian Kelly was on Get Up this morning. During the appearance, Kelly basically guaranteed there will be college football season. This should not be surprising considering Kelly stands to make millions of dollars if Notre Dame can somehow push through the pandemic to play football games this fall.
This statement comes on the back of Ed Orgeron's comments yesterday about football being the "lifeblood of our country."
All of this is, of course, total nonsense. America does not need football. We don't have any football for approximately six months a year and everyone is fine. This is not food, water or shelter. Football is the definition of non-essential.
Kelly is just doing some wishful thinking. America continues to trend upwards with positive cases and hospitalizations while the death count continues to rise. Indiana hasn't been hit hard and Notre Dame has had promising results to early football team testing, but if 8,000 undergrads congregate there in a month, it's not hard to imagine how quickly that could change. Especially if any of those students are from out of state.