Notre Dame-Clemson Will Briefly Move to USA Network When Joe Biden Speaks Tonight
By Liam McKeone | Nov 7, 2020, 3:34 PM EST
Notre Dame will be taking on a shorthanded Clemson squad tonight in college football's marquee game of the week. It will be broadcast on NBC. However, even sports move aside for the president-elect.
Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election earlier today, and will be giving a speech at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday night. Notre Dame-Clemson is slated to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET. NBC will be broadcasting both Biden's speech and the football game, so the plan right now is to shift the football game over to USA Network at 7:55 p.m. ET.
Obviously this is a bit of a unique circumstance, and this is probably the best NBC can do. Not everybody will have a cable package that includes USA Network, but it's not like they aren't going to broadcast the first press conference Biden will hold as the presidential-elect. The football game isn't quite what it was billed to be when it got scheduled, anyway. Clemson will be without Trevor Lawrence for the second straight week after his positive coronavirus test.
Some solutions are imperfect, but there's no way to broadcast both at the same time on the same network, so here we are.