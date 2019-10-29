Paul Finebaum: Notre Dame Should Dump Brian Kelly for Urban Meyer By Ryan Glasspiegel | Oct 29 2019 Scott Halleran/Getty Images

Notre Dame got waxed by Michigan this past weekend on primetime television, and whenever something like that happens in a high profile manner we're gonna hear some coaching carousel talk. Enter Paul Finebaum, saying that Brian Kelly's time with the Irish should not be long for this Earth:

"The wise move for Notre Dame is to buy Brian Kelly out and bring in Urban Meyer."

—@finebaum pic.twitter.com/bThdw2q39c — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) October 29, 2019

This is an interesting point from Finebaum, because he's been an outspoken critic of Urban Meyer for years. Last year, Finebaum said that Meyer was "weakened and damaged" by the Zach Smith situation, that Meyer's apology for that entanglement was a "cheap PR stunt from a desperate man," and that he had reputation issues amongst coaches and athletic directors that would prevent him from ever getting hired again in the SEC. There were even barbs back and forth with Meyer's wife Shelley.

Anyways, it's an interesting idea, and that's the whole point of all of this.