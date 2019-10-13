Notre Dame and USC Got Double Team Personal Fouls For A Halftime Scuffle By Stephen Douglas | Oct 12 2019 Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Notre Dame took a 17-3 lead into halftime against USC on Saturday night. On the way to the locker rooms, the players got into a bit of a tussle. The only person in the entire stadium who didn't see the near-melee was the Notre Dame Leprechaun.

Things got so bad that officials called team personal fouls on Notre Dame and UCLA. Eventually, that was corrected to USC, the team Notre Dame is actually playing against and shoving.

Irish and Trojans getting acquainted at the half. Ref just announced personal fouls on Notre Dame and ... UCLA! pic.twitter.com/PbXsLDzsNZ — Teddy Greenstein (@TeddyGreenstein) October 13, 2019

This was the second time today that referees handed out team personal fouls to prevent any possible funny business. Makes you wonder why they don't just change the rules or do that before every game. There would never be another problem!