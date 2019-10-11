The Big LeadThe Big Lead
Noted Bad Boy Roger Federer Finally Penalized for Unsportsmanlike Behavior

By Kyle Koster | Oct 11 2019

SHANGHAI, CHINA - OCTOBER 11:Roger Federer of Switzerland in action against Alexander Zverev of Germany during the Men's singles Quarterfinals match of 2019 Rolex Shanghai Masters day seven at Qi Zhong Tennis Centre on October 11, 2019 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Fred Lee/Getty Images)
There's no denying that Roger Federer is a transcendent talent, but for tennis fans with children, it's always been tough to watch him play due to his reputation for outbursts and unprofessional behavior. The bad boy was up to his old tricks again this morning at the Rolex Shanghai Masters and it cost him a point.

Warning: Clip may be too intense and disturbing for some audiences.

Thank God someone wasn't injured by that rage-propelled rocket Federer blasted into the stands. Would have made an already bad situation even worse. I cannot imagine a single person not being on the chair umpire's side here. Some things are just bigger than sports, like being a role model.