Not a Single Online Sportsbook Has Sent Me Nancy Pelosi-Donald Trump Celebrity Boxing Match Odds
The January 6th Commission held their final hearing on Friday, voting unanimously to subpoena former president Donald Trump to question him about his role in the insurrection. During the hearing the committee played new footage from the day in question, including video of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi working with other officials to try to organize a response to the Trump supporters who breached Congress. They also showed us video of Pelosi saying she hoped Trump would show up so she could punch him in the face.
“If he comes, I’m gonna punch him out. I’ve been waiting for this, for trespassing on the Capitol grounds. I’m gonna punch him out, and I’m gonna go to jail and I’m gonna be happy.”
Pelosi's anger is justified and this was said in the heat of the moment while her life was literally in danger. Still, the thought of a then-81-year old Nancy Pelosi punching Donald Trump in the face is certainly an image.
What's most shocking is that no online sports books has sent me odds on a Trump-Pelosi celebrity boxing match. It's like there really is a line of ridiculousness that people won't cross to drum up promotion of online gambling. Makes you wonder if this was just a pickleball-esque craze.