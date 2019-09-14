Norwich City Upsets Manchester City in Stunning Victory By Liam McKeone | Sep 14 2019

Nothing is certain in the Premiere League, but most believed Man City would easily handle Norwich City considering the latter has no less than 11 players injured and on the shelf right now. Apparently, Norwich City didn’t get the memo, as the club pulled off a stunning upset over Man City on Saturday by the score of 3-2.

THEY’VE DONE IT! Norwich have defeated Man City 3-2 at Carrow Road ? pic.twitter.com/QZttYDUEtC — Goal (@goal) September 14, 2019

Norwich was absolutely relentless in their attacks all day, and took advantage of several Man City errors, including an egregious turnover in the box that led to an easy goal. Norwich was promoted to the PL this year after winning the 2018-19 EFL title. Man City, of course, is coming off yet another Premiere League title, but fell against an easy opponent.

A shocking upset in the early days of the season won’t make too much of a difference in the long run, but a great win for Norwich and a harsh reminder to Man City that they have to bring their A-Game to every match.