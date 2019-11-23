VIDEO: Young Northwestern Fan More Interested in Rubik's Cube Than Football Game By Liam McKeone | Nov 23 2019

Northwestern football is in a sorry state right now. Their 2-8 season continued on Saturday, and the status quo was upheld as the team went down against Minnesota immediately in the first quarter at home.

Still, loyal fans were in attendance. This young Wildcats fan, however, was far more interested in a brain exercise than actually watching his team continue to get beaten into the ground.

The real game is in the stands ? pic.twitter.com/u6PmKWOc8L — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 23, 2019

Solving a Rubik's Cube is certainly more healthy than watching Northwestern football. Maybe this will satisfy Pat Fitzgerald and his insistence that modern technology is ruining everyone's life.