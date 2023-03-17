Houston Robbed America of Getting to Know the Northern Kentucky Pep Band
The Houston Cougars won their opening round March Madness game on Thursday night, beating the 16-seed Northern Kentucky Norse, 63-52, in a game that was much closer than anyone expected. Houston now moves on to face Auburn on Saturday, while the Norse's season is over. And that's a real shame because America deserved to get to know the Northern Kentucky Norse HeyU Pep Band much more intimately. Here they are crushing Lit's "My Own Worst Enemy."
I can barely finish typing this post before my bones turn to dust because I realize that this song was released in 1999, likely years before anyone in this band was born. According to Facebook, its band director Will Redden's favorite song for the band to perform.
If CBS and Turner were smart, they'd simply have the Northern Kentucky band - and any of the other kickass pep bands that traveled to the tournament - perform during blowouts. Something to think about for future tournaments.