Nolan Nawrocki Implies Northern Illinois Safety Jimmie Ward Is a Lascivious Black Man
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
NFL.com Draft Analyst Nolan Nawrocki wrote a scouting report for Northern Illinois safety Jimmie Ward. The first sentence of that report: “Has a child.” We’re not sure how that could be relevant, much less first sentence-worthy, unless Nawrocki is referencing the lascivious black man stereotype to buttress his “has some maturing to do” narrative.
Do “mature” players use contraception? Get their off the field issues “taken care of?” Save their masculine essence for sublimated relief on the field? Would love to hear the explanation for this one.
For more on Nawrocki check out this excellent profile from Daniel Libit at Deadspin.
RELATED: Nolan Nawrocki Uses About a Dozen White WR Cliches in Jared Abbrederis’ NFL Draft Write Up
RELATED: Nolan Nawrocki Is Trolling About Manziel and Clowney, Which Means The NFL Draft Silly Season Has Arrived
RELATED: Nolan Nawrocki Continues Hammering Cam Newton: “Fraud, Delusional About His Past, Con Artist”