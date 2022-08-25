Nolan Arenado Loses His Mind at Umpire's Awful Call
MLB umpires have been enduring a rough season with a ton of huge missed calls that have impacted the outcome of games. Players appear to be completely fed up with umps and have begun exploding on them for bad calls. Nolan Arenado became the latest on Wednesday night.
As the St. Louis Cardinals trailed the Chicago Cubs 3-0 in the top of the third inning Thursday night, Arenado faced a 3-2 count with two outs and two runners on base. Cubs righty Luke Farrell delivered the eighth pitch of the at-bat, which was low and far outside. Arenado started a swing but checked it and began to move towards first base, anticipated that he had walked. Home plate umpire John Libka had other ideas.
Without even checking with first base umpire Jim Reynolds, Libka rang Arenado up, saying he had offered at the pitch. Arenado absolutely lost it.
Here's video:
And here's a view from the side, showing Arenado clearly held up:
I don't think I've ever seen Arenado that upset. He was absolutely livid.
Of course, Libka ejected Arenado for arguing that horrendous call. Essentially punishing a player for being right.