Nobody Wants to Watch UCLA Play Football By Liam McKeone | Sep 07 2019

UCLA has fallen on hard times recently when it comes to their football program. 2019 has already gotten off to a tough start after they lost to a Cincinnati team in Week 1 that lost 42-0 to Ohio State in Week 2. It’s rarely been more clear than on Saturday, when UCLA faced off against San Diego State in their Week 2 matchup in front of very few home fans.

There’s little more jarring than an extremely empty football stadium when a game is in session. Check it out:

There’s five people in the three end zone lower bowl sections at the Rose Bowl… pic.twitter.com/aAUpmqLKLt — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) September 7, 2019

The Rose Bowl is pretty much empty for UCLA vs. San Diego State. pic.twitter.com/2U02tfr5pi — Sporting News (@sportingnews) September 7, 2019

Cue UCLA fans: “There are dozens of us! Dozens!”

Tough to see, especially for all the kids playing. If anyone needed a physical reminder of how far UCLA football has fallen, here you go. This is, as the experts would say, not ideal.