Noah Syndergaard Needs Tommy John Surgery, Is Out for Year
By Kyle Koster | Mar 24 2020
New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard has a torn UCL in his right elbow and will undergo Tommy John surgery, ESPN's Jeff Passan was first to report. That means he'll miss all of this season -- if there is one -- and perhaps the early portion of the 2021 campaign.
Syndergaard was 10-8 with a 4.28 ERA last season, though he did have a spectacular 2018 and is the type of guy fans and front office trust down the stretch in big games. This is obviously a large blow to the Mets, who have high hopes entering the year. PECOTA predicted they'd notch 88 wins and the National League East title. That was before the crushing Syndergaard news.
It's also a tough break for the big righthander, who will likely be returning in a contract year.