Noah Syndergaard Roasts Mike Francesa on Twitter
Noah Syndergaard signed a one-year, $21 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels this week, leaving the New York Mets behind after being with the organization since 2012. On Friday, longtime WFAN host Mike Francesa weighed on on Syndergaard's move away from New York, and Syndergaard roasted him for it.
Here's what the retired Francesa said in what was his first tweet in several days:
And here's what Thor said in return:
Burn.
Syndergaard's now-former teammate Marcus Stroman was clearly enjoying the interaction:
Francesa is right that the Mets haven't gotten much out of Syndergaard lately. He's pitched a total of two innings since 2019 after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March of 2020. He also struggled to stay on the field in 2017 and 2018, making 32 starts combined in those seasons.
That said, the Mets wanted him back and if he's back healthy in 2022, he'll be a big loss.