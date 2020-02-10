No One Will Ever Be As Excited by a Foul Ball as These Two Women at a Mariners - Royals Game
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
During Thursday or Friday’s Mariners – Royals game, a foul ball was hit into the stands. Some fans scrambled for the ball and this female fan came up with it. She and her friend proceeded to freak out like they were both just proposed to. These are all-time reactions.
