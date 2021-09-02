Wait, No One Wants Cam Newton?
Cam Newton was somewhat surprisingly released by the New England Patriots earlier this week as Bill Belichick has found a new chosen one in Mac Jones. Newton, a former MVP who the organization thought enough of to give a try replacing the legendary Tom Brady, is now a man without a team. Which isn't crazy right now but will get increasingly more crazy as time passes because, for all his faults, he's capable of winning NFL games as a starter — still a rare commodity in an uneven NFL.
With the Dallas Cowboys signing Will Grier to compete for the backup role, the landing spots are drying up for Newton. Appearing on NFL Network this afternoon, Ian Rapoport wondered if it's time to start asking if Newton gets a job instead of when.
There's no question Cam's ceiling has fallen dramatically. And that his personality is not something franchises believe fits seamlessly into the framework of an ideal backup. At the same time he's still better an a third of the league's starters and 90 percent of its backups.
Maybe he needs a specific scheme and his vaccination status is a sticking point, but it should be decidedly less sticky in a reserve role. Perhaps it shouldn't be, yet it's hard for me to comprehend some of the unrecognizable names that will be on NFL depth charts against a backdrop of Newton on the outside looking in.
This league!