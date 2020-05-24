There Will Not Be Michigan Wolverines Athletics Without Kids in the Classrooms
By Stephen Douglas | May 24 2020
Will there be college football this fall? That's the four billion dollar question.
Some wonder if there will be any students on college campuses come September, let alone football players in the stadiums. Meanwhile, others are bullish, convinced that students will be back on campus and games will take place in packed stadiums. The truth is probably somewhere in between, but just know that if kids aren't on campus this fall, the Michigan Wolverines will not be playing football.
That's Mark Schlissel, the president of the University of Michigan, wondering aloud if there will be any college sports in the fall. People are not going to like this, but it's a reality that people should prepare themselves for. Again, there's still time and nothing is certain either way, but it's a possibility.
And this doesn't even take into consideration the testing required to have sports without fans in the stands. Or the fact that college athletes aren't being compensated like their professional counterparts. And those guys haven't returned to play yet.