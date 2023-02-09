NJCU Hits Two 3-Pointers in Last Five Seconds in Crazy Division III Finish
Just when we thought we'd seen every possible crazy ending to a basketball game, Division III college basketball came through to prove us wrong. On Wednesday night, New Jersey City University pulled off an absolutely mind-boggling comeback win by hitting two 3-pointers in the span of 5.2 seconds.
Rowan was leading NJCU 71-67 with 5.2 to go. NJCU had a side out out bounds play and immediately hit Ryan Savoy in the corner. He rose up and nailed a 3-pointer with 2.8 seconds remaining, cutting the deficit to one point. On the ensuing inbounds play, Rowan's Ja'Zere Noel attempted to hit a teammate over the top, but the pass was deflected and NJCU captain Jason Battle corralled it and launched a shot from near half court. It banked in as time expired.
Check this out:
Just an incredible ending. That's some Reggie Miller against the Knicks stuff. And kudos to the play-by-play guy for just losing his mind. It was the only appropriate reaction.
Rowan entered the night undefeated in the New Jersey athletic conference. That heart-breaking loss put them at 15-1 in conference and 19-4 overall. Meanwhile, NJCU improved to 6-10 in conference and 11-12 overall.