NFL's 'Sam Darnold Named QB2' is Funniest Depth Chart Tweet of the Preseason
Sam Darnold has been named the San Francisco 49ers backup quarterback, putting him right behind Brock Purdy and right ahead of Trey Lance on the team's depth chart. It's a particularly disappointing day for Lance supporters as the former No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft can't even inspire a QB2 graphic from the official NFL Twitter account.
The 49ers traded the 12th pick in the '21 Draft, plus two future first round picks to move up to No. 3 and take Lance. They made that trade on March 26, 2021, two days after the Chicago Bears tweeted that freshly-signed Andy Dalton was QB1.
Dalton would start six games that season before he was replaced by Justin Fields, who was taken 11th in the same draft as Lance. Dalton also started 14 games last year for the New Orleans Saints. This season he'll be QB2 for the Carolina Panthers, but no one has tweeted a graphic yet.
As depth charts are finalized, it doesn't appear the NFL has tweeted about anyone else being named QB2 this season, let alone made a graphic. Hopefully, they start flooding the zone with these tweets so we know where all the journeymen have ended up this preseason. How else will we know that Jarrett Stidham is in Denver, Brian Hoyer is in Las Vegas, and Nick Mullens is in Minnesota?