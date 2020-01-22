Kyle Shanahan Was Calling Penalties During the NFC Championship
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 22 2020
Kyle Shanahan is at the height of his powers right now. In just his third season as coach of the San Francisco 49ers, he has the team back in the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2012 season. The Niners went 13-3 in the regular season and won both of their playoff games with ease. Also, he knows exactly what is going to happen on every play. Here he is telling a referee what penalty he's about to call during the NFC Championship.
He tells the official what route George Kittle is about to run and exactly how the defender will interfere. And then it happens. This guy is on fire right now.
It's also a great excuse to look at this that was circulating last week. The look Shanahan gives Pettine is perfect.