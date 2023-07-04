Roundup: Nina Agdal, Logan Paul Engaged; Anthony Edwards Lands Huge Extension; Home Run Derby Contestants Revealed
Triple-digit heat hits South and West ... Stocks gained to start the week ... At least nine killed during Israeli raid in the West Bank ... Twitter's chaotic weekend ends with more questions than answers ... Six alternatives to Twitter ... Harvard's legacy admissions program challenged ... Joe Biden pushes to expand NATO ... Tesla shares jumped on Monday ... Nina Agdal, Logan Paul engaged ... Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie welcome second child ... Is "The Idol" worth saving? ... Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have separated ... Anthony Edwards lands five-year, max extension with the Timberwolves ... Venus Williams, Coco Gauff lost at Wimbledon ... MLB Home Run Derby contestants revealed ... Bob Baffert's Churchill Downs suspension extended ...
