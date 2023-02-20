Nikola Jokic Refused to Be the Last Pick in the NBA All-Star Draft
LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo drafted the NBA All-Star teams live on TNT in front of the Utah crowd right before the game. It was a fun twist that made for some good television. When it came down to the final two starters of the game, two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and hometown favorite Lauri Markkanen remained. The Joker was not about to be the last pick so he just stood up and walked down to LeBron before he got a chance to decide.
Picking Jokic that late was a bit of a surprise, but not as much of a surprise as Jokic getting up without having his name called. That was especially apparent when you see Markkanen's reaction to Jokic getting up early.
Draymond Green says this move changed LeBron's pick.