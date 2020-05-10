Niko Price's Eye was Really Messed Up at UFC 249
By Ryan Phillips | May 09 2020
Niko Price and Vicente Luque went toe-to-toe during the prelims at UFC 249 Saturday night and put on a thrilling fight. Unfortunately for Price, the bout was stopped in the third round due to his right eye being completely swollen shut.
The shot of Price's eye isn't pretty but we've got a few looks at it below, be warned it's gross:
The eye was already messed up, but Luque landed a huge left hook flush on it during the third round that floored Price. That was pretty much the end:
The fight was paused for the ringside doctor to look at Price's eye and it was stopped after he determined the eye was closed. It was officially ruled a TKO win for Luque at 3:37 in the third round.
It was an action-packed bout and both guys showed really well. I think it's fair to say they both improved their stock with their showings.