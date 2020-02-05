Nike's Olympic Skateboarding Uniforms Are... Something
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 05 2020
Nike has released images of some of their skateboarding uniforms for the 2020 Summer Olympics. Darren Rovell posted pictures of the Team USA, Team Brazil and Team France outfits this afternoon and they are really something.
They kind of look like something workers would wear at the official Olympic village McDonald's. Just the thought of skateboarders wearing uniforms seems absurd. Skateboarders are supposed to be cool, young, individuals. The French team looks like they belong caddying the golf event.
This is a far cry from the last time a skateboarder wore a team uniform of any kind. At least that outfit made sense.