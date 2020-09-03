NFL Commerical Season Starts With a Bang
By Brian Giuffra | Sep 03 2020
No sport conjures commercial creativity like the NFL. The Super Bowl is obviously the biggest event and marketing teams pull out all the stops for those high-priced ad slots, but even during the regular season, and especially in the lead up to opening night/weekend, we're gifted with a few gems that put a smile on our face.
Marshawn Lynch narrating "Twas the Night Before Football" in a commercial featuring Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott, Tony Romo and Katie Sowers definitely fits that description.
While I never allow myself to buy products based on commercials, the "snack away, snack away, snack away all" line coupled with the people eating chips definitely had me salivating. For football, of course, not chips. Can't wait for football season to get going.
The other thing that stood out to me was how revenant Marshawn Lynch is. He hasn't played meaningful football in two or three years (depending on if you think his time with the Raiders or second stint with the Seahawks mattered, which they didn't). Yet, because of those poignant moments both on the field (Beast Quake) and off it ("I'm just here so I won't get fined"), everyone still recognizes and adores him every time he reappears. His role as the intellectual narrator here is perfect irony.
Now where are my Doritos?