Arizona Freshman Nico Mannion Is a Lot Of Fun
By Ryan Phillips | Nov 21 2019
Nico Mannion was just showing off Thursday night. The Arizona freshman had several highlight-reel plays that showed why he was so highly-recruited.
During Arizona's 71-64 win over South Dakota State, Mannion scored 14 points, grabbed three rebounds, dished out four assists and had a steal. But he had a number of sweet impact plays.
Here's your standard poster dunk:
And another angle that looks even better:
How about a pull up and perfectly nailed 3-pointer?
Or how about this sick pull-up?
Mannion was a top 10 recruit in the 2019 class according to 247Sports. He chose to stay home for college after attending Pinnacle High School in Phoenix. He's a human highlight reel and will be a blast to watch this season.