Arizona Freshman Nico Mannion Is a Lot Of Fun By Ryan Phillips | Nov 21 2019

Nico Mannion was just showing off Thursday night. The Arizona freshman had several highlight-reel plays that showed why he was so highly-recruited.

During Arizona's 71-64 win over South Dakota State, Mannion scored 14 points, grabbed three rebounds, dished out four assists and had a steal. But he had a number of sweet impact plays.

Here's your standard poster dunk:

NICO MANNION JUST PUT A MAN ON A DAMN POSTER pic.twitter.com/oXAfhMdrWF — Christopher Boan (@cgboan) November 22, 2019

And another angle that looks even better:

How about a pull up and perfectly nailed 3-pointer?

Or how about this sick pull-up?

Nico Mannion just pulling up and hitting a ?like it's nothin... pic.twitter.com/hC1GiUAROP — ZonaZealots Go Cats! #BearDown (@ZonaZealots) November 22, 2019

Mannion was a top 10 recruit in the 2019 class according to 247Sports. He chose to stay home for college after attending Pinnacle High School in Phoenix. He's a human highlight reel and will be a blast to watch this season.