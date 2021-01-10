Nickelodeon's SpongeBob SportsPants Intro Was Excellent
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 10, 2021, 5:06 PM EST
In an attempt to appeal to younger viewers, the NFL and CBS teamed up to put together a broadcast of Sunday's matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears on Nickelodeon. Time will tell if the decision pays off, but one thing is undeniable: Nickelodeon's SpongeBob/sports crossover promo was excellent.
Yes, SpongeBob had a role to play and roughly 30 minutes before kickoff of the Wild Card round matchup, the channel ran a "SpongeBob SportsPants" promo. It was pretty great.
Check it out:
Small tweaks to SpongeBob's usual intro made it fit for a big sporting event. Of all the things Nickelodeon does with the "kids version" of the game, I'll bet heavily this will be the best.
Then again, the slime on a touchdown was pretty funny: