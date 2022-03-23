Nick Wright's Live Reaction to the Tyreek Hill Trade Is Priceless
Nick Wright is a huge Kansas City Chiefs fan and on Wednesday he learned his team was trading star wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. Wright's camera was rolling as he learned about the deal in real time in the midst of recording an episode of his podcast. His reaction to it and the way he processed the information was hilarious.
Here's video of the entire scene:
In the span of three minutes, Wright experiences all five stages of grief, then begins putting a positive spin on the whole ordeal. It is a truly remarkable piece of video.
In the end, Wright's Chiefs could wind up a winner out of this deal, given the haul of draft assets they received in return. They'll get the No. 29 and No. 50 picks along with a fourth-rounder in the 2022 NFL Draft, plus fourth and sixth-round picks in 2023. In addition to that, they don't need to pay Hill roughly $30 million a year. Plus, they still have Patrick Mahomes.
The Chiefs should be just fine.