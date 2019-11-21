Nick Wright: Kawhi Leonard is the Fourth-Best Player in Los Angeles Right Now By Kyle Koster | Nov 21 2019 Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

After Kawhi Leonard decided to join the Clippers, there was plenty of proactive chatter discussing how the defending champ was going to show up in Los Angeles and usurp the keys to the city from LeBron James and the Lakers. That has not happened. James is playing a vintage brand of ball and Leonard has been rather pedestrian when he's decided to take the court.

Throw in the stellar start from Anthony Davis and the return of a productive Paul George and the world is left to realize that, right now, Leonard is the fourth-best player in L.A.

At least the world according to First Things First's Nick Wright.

"Right now Kawhi is the 4th best player in the city of Los Angeles." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/dhrqcI14WJ — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) November 21, 2019

This may be true. Leonard's counting stats are impressive as he's averaging 25.8 points and career-highs in rebounds (8.6) and assists (5.7). But it's taking him over 21 shots per night and he's connecting a dreadful 43 percent of them, far and away the worst marksmanship of his career.

This will probably not be true at the time it matters. Everything the Clippers and Leonard are doing shows they only care about the playoffs, when a matchup of these two emerging powerhouses is very likely. The bragging rights and bar room debates may, in fact, be settled on the court. If so, that'll be a boon to the league and the sports-talking ecosystem that feeds off its oxygen.