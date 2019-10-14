Nick Wright: Hell Yeah, The Browns Should Panic By Kyle Koster | Oct 14 2019 Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns really, really needed to find a way to win at home against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Alas, they could not and now sit at 2-4, a far cry from even smelling the AFC playoff picture. There had been reasons to gather supplies and head for high ground before, but as Nick Wright pointed out this morning, only now is it truly time for once-hopeful Browns fans to panic.

"Baker Mayfield has thrown 25 INTs since he's been the starting QB of the Browns. Baker's been a turnover machine. He was the guy they were supposed to rely on to steady things. Yeah, it's time to panic in Cleveland if you're trying to make the playoffs." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/PUJC9siTlU — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) October 14, 2019

Baker Mayfield was again disastrous in the loss, throwing three interceptions. He's racked up an obscene 25 interception since taking the starter reins. That's too many! His QB rating of 66 is 47th in the league and his accuracy has been a constant problem. It's becoming more and more clear that the lofty preseason aspirations were too lofty and chests were puffed out a bit too much.

Cleveland must travel to New England after a bye and host Buffalo and Denver, two teams who have shown a penchant for tough defense. It's quite likely the Browns will sit at 3-6 or even 2-7 when the smoke clears.

Amassing so many big personalities in one place was a risk. So far the talent hasn't clicked together on the field. It will be interesting to see if the friction grows off it as times get even tougher.