Nick Wright Delivered a Great Performance After the Buffalo Bills Beat His Beloved Kansas City Chiefs
The Buffalo Bills went into Arrowhead Stadium and beat the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, 24-20. It was small bit of revenge after the Chiefs beat the Bills in the playoffs in January. Having just watched the Bills get the best of the Chiefs, Nick Wright went on First Things First on Monday and delivered an all-time great performance of his own, reading a concession speech about how Buffalo was now the favorite and the best days of the Chiefs were behind them. Just watch.
Just an expert bait-and-switch by Wright. Co-hosts Kevin Wildes and Chris Broussard looked like they were waiting for the other shoe to drop, but were still legitimately entertained when Wright finally dropped the hammer.
The Chiefs may have lost, but Wright won America's hearts with a great performance.