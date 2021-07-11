Nick Turturro Flips Out on 'Gutless' Yankees After Altuve Walk-Off
The New York Yankees melted down again on Sunday, blowing a five-run, ninth-inning lead and losing 8-7 to the Houston Astros. Jose Altuve had a walk-off, three-run home run off Chad Green to end it. Actor and die-hard Yankees fan Nick Turturro was not happy.
Here's video of the home run:
Here's Turturro's reaction to Sunday's collapse:
Related Articles
Houston Astros' Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa Both Skipping First All-Star Game Since Cheating Scandal
Scenes of Flooding in New York City's Subway Are Incredible
New Era's 'Mixed Font' MLB Hats Are Hard on the Eyes
Nick Castellanos Drove Yet Another Homer to Left During a Serious On-Air Moment
Strong take from the 59-year-old NYPD Blue star. Turturro does this a lot, he makes a ton of social media videos about the Yankees and it's safe to say he's a really passionate fan.
The loss on Sunday means the Yankees head to the All-Star break at 46-43 and in fourth place in the AL East. They're easily the most disappointing MLB team this season so far.
I have a feeling the second half is going to be just as rough on Turturro and the rest of the Yankees fans out there. Something is just missing with this team.