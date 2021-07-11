The Big Lead
Nick Turturro Flips Out on 'Gutless' Yankees After Altuve Walk-Off

Ryan Phillips
Jul 11, 2021, 6:50 PM EDT
Nick Turturro attends BlacKkKlansman premiere at BAM Harvey...
Nick Turturro attends BlacKkKlansman premiere at BAM Harvey... / Pacific Press/Getty Images
The New York Yankees melted down again on Sunday, blowing a five-run, ninth-inning lead and losing 8-7 to the Houston Astros. Jose Altuve had a walk-off, three-run home run off Chad Green to end it. Actor and die-hard Yankees fan Nick Turturro was not happy.

Here's video of the home run:

Here's Turturro's reaction to Sunday's collapse:

Strong take from the 59-year-old NYPD Blue star. Turturro does this a lot, he makes a ton of social media videos about the Yankees and it's safe to say he's a really passionate fan.

The loss on Sunday means the Yankees head to the All-Star break at 46-43 and in fourth place in the AL East. They're easily the most disappointing MLB team this season so far.

I have a feeling the second half is going to be just as rough on Turturro and the rest of the Yankees fans out there. Something is just missing with this team.

