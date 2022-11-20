Nick Sirianni Takes Shot at Colts For Firing Frank Reich
The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Indianapolis Colts 17-16 on Sunday in an absolute slog of an NFL game. After the final whistle, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni was fired up and in the post-game presser he took a shot at the Colts for firing Frank Reich.
Here's what he had to say:
That had some salt on it. It seems beating the Colts had a little extra meaning for Sirianni, who worked under Reich in Indianapolis from 2018 through 2020.
Sirianni wanted revenge on the Colts for throwing Reich under the bus and he got it on Sunday.
The Colts are a bit of a mess right now after firing Reich for general manager Chris Ballard's mistakes, then replacing him with Jeff Saturday from out of nowhere. Sirianni didn't take kindly to those moves and he isn't alone.