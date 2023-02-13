Nick Sirianni Fired Up After AJ Brown Clowned Trent McDuffie on a Bomb From Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts hit AJ Brown on a 45-yard touchdown pass during the second quarter of Super Bowl LVII. Brown adjusted at least once while the ball was in the air and navigated his way around rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie who was left wondering where the ball was as Brown made the catch.
Nick Sirianni, the emotion of the night still flowing through him, was fired up, screaming and fistpumping before doing that arm locking celebration thing. You can see that in the FOX Deportes video.
The touchdown gave the Eagles a 14-7 lead. I won't spoil what happened a few minutes later. Sirianni can just exist in this moment.