Nick Sirianni Jumped on the Eagles Bench to Yell to Fans After Win Over Colts
The Philadelphia Eagles came from behind to beat Jeff Saturday's mighty Indianapolis Colts, 17-16, in Week 11. Jalen Hurts ran in the game-winner with just over a minute remaining a week after Philly lost their first game of the season. When the game ended, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni was fired up. So fired up that he went and jumped on the Eagles bench to talk to some fans.
It's hard to tell if Sirianni was shouting at the Eagles fans who were right there or maybe any number of the home fans who were in that section. Not that it matters. Whoever he was talking to, it's not usual for an NFL coach to jump on the bench to talk with fans while there's still time on the clock.