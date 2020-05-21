Nick Saban Wants You to Wear a Mask
By Ryan Phillips | May 21 2020
Nick Saban wants you to wear a mask, social distance from people around you and do what you can to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
On Thursday, Saban did a PSA for Alabama football about limiting the spread of the virus. In it, he gets angry at Alabama's mascot, Big Al, for not wearing a mask or keeping his distance. Saban then says if we all want football this fall we should be adhering to mask and social distancing guidelines.
Check it out:
This is a good message and hopefully more schools do this kind of thing. One new outbreak in the right area could wreck college football for everyone this fall. Saban clearly knows that, which is why he wants Alabama fans to adhere to mask and social distancing guidelines. It's a smart strategy.