Nick Saban Finally Has an Email Account
By Ryan Phillips | Apr 08 2020
Nick Saban is apparently getting more tech savvy during the coronavirus pandemic. Arguably the greatest coach in college football history has now caught up to the 1990s.
Alabama's head football coach has apparently been forced to get an email account due to the coronavirus pandemic.
During an interview with Maria Taylor, Saban said one of the positive developments from the COVID-19 pandemic and shutdown is that he finally had to set up an email account. Everyone was apparently routing his emails through his wife, "Miss Terry," and she was tired of dealing with it.
Well it's good to know that even after six national championships and 68 years on the planet, Saban is still showing personal growth.
Wait until someone sets him up with a Netflix account. He'll love Last Chance U.