Nick Saban Sat There and Watched David Pollack Say Georgia Had Taken Over College Football
The Georgia Bulldogs wasted no time in the CFP National Championship. Georgia had a 38-7 lead over TCU at halftime and it was clear that the Bulldogs were going to win their second consecutive title. During the halftime show David Pollack said that Georgia had "taken hold of college football." And he said it with Nick Saban sitting right next to him.
Let's not pretend this was super awkward, but there definitely appeared to be a slight reaction from Saban. Even if the reaction was making sure he didn't have a reaction.
Saban and Alabama won three of the previous six National Championships before Georgia beat them in last year's title game. Bama finished this season fifth in the country, just outside the CFP.