Nick Saban and Bill Belichick's Concert List is Solid
Alabama coach Nick Saban made an appearance on ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown this morning and, as has become tradition, was asked about his relationship with Patriots coach Bill Belichick. The two coached together with the Browns (Bill the head coach, Saban the defensive coordinator) and have continued to develop a friendship that extends off the field too.
We just never knew the friendship extended to the concert venue too.
Saban dropped the news that he and Belichick used to go to concerts together while coaching the Browns and the list of bands/musicians they saw together is strong. They are:
The Eagles
Ringo Starr
Phil Collins
Two future Hall of Fame coaches watching Hall of Fame musicians while coaching in the town where the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is located. Poetic.
Belichick was the head coach in Cleveland and Saban was his DC from 1991-94. Saban once said those were the worst years of his life, but things couldn't be all bad seeing those acts perform.
No confirmation from Belichick if he enjoyed those past concerts. He's on to The Beach Boys.